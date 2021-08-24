checkAd

Limoneira Company Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 22:05   

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021.

The Company’s fresh lemon utilization has been strong as expected during the third fiscal quarter; however, supply constraints due to delayed harvests in Argentina and Chile paired with congested ports throughout the world have temporarily delayed shipments of many agriculture products including lemons into the fourth fiscal quarter. The highly publicized lack of rainfall throughout California and the West coast has reduced the overall size of the actual avocado fruit pieces, resulting in reduced pounds sold for the Company’s avocados. The lack of rainfall has not affected Limoneira’s lemons in Southern California or Arizona due to the Company’s water assets as well as the irrigation system for the lemon groves.

Management Comments

Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Lemon pricing and utilization was strong for the third quarter; however, this was more than offset by the reduced sizing of our avocado fruit due to lack of rainfall. We also experienced the same global logistical delays in the third quarter that are affecting the entire agriculture industry. Even with these temporary challenges, we increased our Operating Income by approximately 80% in the quarter compared to the prior year and continued to perform extremely well in retail food and club grocery with a gradual improvement in domestic food service.”

Mr. Edwards continued, “Our real estate development project, Harvest at Limoneira, continues to perform very well and has now closed 556 lots since inception, including 92 new lot closings in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. We are confident in the timing of the expected $80 million of cash distributions from Harvest at Limoneira over the next six years beginning in fiscal 2022. In addition, we believe there is potential upside to our stated cash distributions due to increased number of sellable lots entitled in Harvest at Limoneira as well as the potential opportunity of the recently announced medical campus in our East Area 2 development.”

