PotlatchDeltic Announces Lift of Previous Closure of Idaho Public Access

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today announced changes to public access to its Idaho timberlands. Due to recent rainfall and lower temperatures in the region, fire risk has declined. As a result, the temporary public access ban announced on July 22 will be lifted effective Friday, August 27. PotlatchDeltic timberlands will be open for recreational activities, including camping, hunting and fishing, in accordance with company recreation policies. Campfires remain banned and motorized recreational vehicle use on Idaho property will be restricted to open, ungated roads only. No motorized recreational vehicles, including ATVs and motorcycles, are allowed behind gates. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating. Additional information can be found on our Idaho recreation website.

