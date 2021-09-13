checkAd

Pandemic Prompted Two-Thirds of High Net Worth Business Owners to Change Succession Plans, Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021   

While nearly all high- and ultra-high-net-worth business owners (97%) agree that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted or disrupted their businesses, a large majority (66%) reported that the pandemic also accelerated plans to retire or sell their business, according to a recent study by wealth manager and multifamily office Clarfeld | Citizens Private Wealth.

In its Success and Succession study, which explored the impacts of COVID-19 on business decision making among high- and ultra-high net worth business owners, Clarfeld found that respondents had to make tough choices. Roughly one-in-five applied for PPP loans (21%), closed branches or satellite offices (21%) and/or laid off employees (19%). Additionally, a surprising half of HNW business owners plan to sell their businesses as a result of the pandemic.

Passing the Baton

Seventy percent of respondents planned leadership changes due to the pandemic-driven challenges. In fact, 34% of respondents decided to retire early and 35% sped up their succession plans, according to the study. A clear majority, 88%, plan to leave their businesses to a family member, including spouses, children and grandchildren.

Nine in 10 business owners (89%) are confident that the next generation will be a successful steward of their business, and interest in taking over the family business is increasing among the successors. Clarfeld found that one in five children or grandchildren (21%) who were previously uninterested in succeeding their predecessors are now interested in taking over the family business post-pandemic.

“Succession planning is a hugely crucial consideration for business owners looking to provide seamless continuity – especially in a volatile period,” said Joannie Bozek, Director of Trust Services and Chief Fiduciary Officer at Clarfeld. “With the counsel of a trusted advisor, bringing family members and potential successors to the table for these conversations ensures accountability, interest and ultimately, a smooth transition when the time comes.”

The Great Migration

In addition to the succession planning considerations, Clarfeld found that since March 2020, two thirds of wealthy business owners (65%) have moved their businesses. The top impetuses include moving to lower-tax states (34%), moving to be closer to family (31%), and moving because the remote environment offers flexibility in location (27%).

