Immunovant Appoints Renee Barnett as Chief Financial Officer

"We are incredibly excited to have Renee Barnett join the Immunovant management team at this important time for our company," said Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "Renee brings a deep understanding of drug development and strategic financial management. She has consistently delivered outstanding results over the course of her career and thrives in dynamic, high-growth environments. As our team expands and we accelerate the development of batoclimab (IMVT-1401), Renee’s wealth of financial and executive experience will be invaluable."

With two decades of experience in healthcare, Ms. Barnett began her career at Eli Lilly where she developed expertise in strategic financial leadership across the drug development life cycle through to commercialization, both in the US and in Europe. During her tenure at Lilly her roles included CFO of Lilly Austria and Switzerland as well as global lead for Financial Planning and Analysis, which included support of executive financial reporting and investor relations. More recently, Ms. Barnett served in a variety of executive-leadership functions at AbleTo, Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare service provider focused on virtual delivery of behavioral healthcare. Ms. Barnett’s roles at AbleTo included VP Finance and acting CFO, SVP Operations, and most recently Chief Integration Officer, a position in which she was responsible for leading AbleTo’s enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Ms. Barnett joins Immunovant as the company prepares to initiate a pivotal trial in myasthenia gravis (MG) as well as reinitiate its programs in thyroid eye disease (TED) and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA). The company also plans to initiate trials in two additional indications based on regulatory alignment. "I am thrilled to join the Immunovant team at such an exciting and critical time as Immunovant leverages its strong financial position to advance the development of batoclimab across multiple indications with many opportunities to help enable normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases," said Ms. Barnett.