Atea Q3 EBIT Range Lower Than Consensus at Midpoint

(PLX AI) – Atea estimates an EBIT in Q3 2021 of approximately NOK 245 – 260 million, while consensus is currently for NOK 259 million.Atea longer term outlook is unchangedStarts share repurchase program for a maximum consideration of NOK 100 million

Atea longer term outlook is unchanged

