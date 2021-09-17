Atea Q3 EBIT Range Lower Than Consensus at Midpoint
(PLX AI) – Atea estimates an EBIT in Q3 2021 of approximately NOK 245 – 260 million, while consensus is currently for NOK 259 million.Atea longer term outlook is unchangedStarts share repurchase program for a maximum consideration of NOK 100 million
- (PLX AI) – Atea estimates an EBIT in Q3 2021 of approximately NOK 245 – 260 million, while consensus is currently for NOK 259 million.
- Atea longer term outlook is unchanged
- Starts share repurchase program for a maximum consideration of NOK 100 million
