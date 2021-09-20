Roche Phase 3 Data Shows Tecentriq Beneficial in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 15:07 | 16 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 15:07 | (PLX AI) – Roche says new Phase III data support the benefit of Tecentriq in early-stage lung cancer.Tecentriq was granted Priority Review by the FDA and is currently being reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot programData from the … (PLX AI) – Roche says new Phase III data support the benefit of Tecentriq in early-stage lung cancer.Tecentriq was granted Priority Review by the FDA and is currently being reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot programData from the … (PLX AI) – Roche says new Phase III data support the benefit of Tecentriq in early-stage lung cancer.

Tecentriq was granted Priority Review by the FDA and is currently being reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program

Data from the IMpower010 trial were published simultaneously in The Lancet

In IMpower010, treatment with Tecentriq, following surgery and chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death (DFS) by 34% (hazard ratio [HR]=0.66, 95% CI: 0.50–0.88) in people with Stage II-IIIA NSCLC whose tumours express PD-L1≥1%, compared with best supportive care (BSC)

Safety data for Tecentriq were consistent with its known safety profile and no new safety signals were identified

Roche has an extensive development programme for Tecentriq, including multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across different settings in lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynaecological, and head and neck cancers



