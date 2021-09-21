checkAd

GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, announced it has selected Miami as its headquarters for its stablecoin spinoff company, Coyni.

Miami is quickly becoming a hub for Fintech companies driven by the strong advocacy and leadership from Mayor Francis Suarez. The city hosted this year’s Bitcoin conference and is moving towards the acceptance of tax payments in Bitcoin enabling city workers to be eligible to receive part of their pay in Bitcoin. Several top financial firms and investors have recently launched startups or moved to the city including former CEO of Paypal, Bill Harris, who chose Miami for his digital bank start up, Nirvana. GreenBox is currently in the process of evaluating office space and appointing the Coyni executive management team in preparation for its upcoming spin-off and initial public offering.

“Miami’s growth in attracting leading Fintech companies as well as its embrace of digital and crypto currency makes it a natural fit as Coyni’s primary base of operations,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “Being at the center of a multicultural region that is supportive of digital currency trends with branches to South America and the Caribbean position Coyni well for rapid adoption and expansion. We look forward to being a part of Miami’s fintech community and bringing our innovative financial technology to markets everywhere.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GBOX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


