Amazon Unveils the Next Generation Kindle Paperwhite and New Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the next generation of Kindle Paperwhite with three new models: the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and a brand-new Kindle Paperwhite Kids. For years, Kindle Paperwhite has been the most popular Kindle, and the new generation combines premium hardware, faster performance, and a redesigned user interface for a more enjoyable reading experience. Starting at just $139.99, Kindle Paperwhite comes with a larger display, a new adjustable warm light, and increased battery life, while the new Signature Edition adds an auto-adjusting light sensor and is the first-ever Kindle to offer wireless charging. Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition pre-orders start today and will start shipping October 27. Learn more at http://www.amazon.com/kindlepaperwhite.

New leather, cork, and fabric covers for the all-new Kindle Paperwhite will be available in a variety of colors. (Photo: Business Wire)

New leather, cork, and fabric covers for the all-new Kindle Paperwhite will be available in a variety of colors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Customers love Kindle Paperwhite, and we’ve worked hard to add even more premium experiences to the next generation,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services. “The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a warm light and larger display for even more comfort, 20% faster page turns, and up to 10 weeks of battery life—all in a compact, waterproof design that makes it easy to enjoy a book anywhere, day or night. Now more than ever, it’s delightful to get lost in millions of books wherever you go.”

Larger, Warmer Paperwhite Display

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite combines a larger 6.8-inch display, the largest ever on a Kindle Paperwhite, with smaller 10.2mm bezels on a sleek, flush-front design. Plus, the 300 ppi Paperwhite display is glare-free, delivers laser-quality text, and resembles real paper for easy reading in all conditions, even direct sunlight. The display offers an additional 10% brightness at the maximum setting to ensure reading is more comfortable on the eyes, and the adjustable warm light and a white-on-black dark mode offer flexibility for reading any time, day or night. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also comes with an auto-adjusting front light that automatically adapts the brightness of the display based on the lighting around you so you can comfortably read in all conditions.

