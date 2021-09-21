checkAd

Citi Private Bank Finds Cautious Optimism Among Investors for 2022 with Covid-19, Inflation and Peak Market Valuations Top of Mind

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 18:31  |  35   |   |   

Citi Private Bank’s Private Capital Group today released the results of its 2021 Family Office Survey, compiling the unique perspectives and insights of many of the world’s sophisticated family offices and ultra-high net worth investors in a challenging climate. This year’s survey included nearly 200 responses, an 11% increase from 2020.

Four predominant themes emerged: 1) concern on rising inflation, 2) the prominence of high cash levels in the face of low yield environment, 3) continued growth in portfolio allocation to direct investing opportunities, and 4) a marked comeback in portfolio values year over year despite prevalent degree of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Citigroup!
Long
Basispreis 61,50€
Hebel 11,71
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 75,10€
Hebel 8,70
Ask 0,68
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

While over three-fourths of all respondents seek returns of 5% or more over the next 12 months, the outlook is more optimistic for family offices with AUM over $500 million with 30% seeking over 10% returns versus 19% of family offices with AUM under $500 million. This likely factors in the additional institutional tools and market access that family offices with higher AUM can leverage.

The 2021 Family Office Survey also recorded rising interest in direct investing in private enterprise and offers reaffirmation of many family offices increasingly buying directly into corporate capital structures. The survey shows that for almost half of the participants this kind of exposure represents 25% or more of their overall allocation.

“In these unusual times, our exclusive survey offers an invaluable glimpse of the thinking of family offices and other leading investors,” said Ida Liu, Global Head of Private Banking. “It’s reassuring to note that investor sentiment isn’t negative. Instead, family offices have weathered the COVID crisis well and are uniquely positioned to deploy further capital as they see opportunities arise. We stand ready to offer them our fullest support in the emerging post-pandemic landscape.”

“Among our many intriguing findings, it’s the rise of direct investing in private enterprise that reflects deep confidence in the flexibility and strength of the global economy,” said James Holder, Global Head of Citi Private Capital Group, Citi Private Bank. “It also underlines the vital role family offices and private capital play in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, development of the stakeholder economy, creating jobs and new solutions to the challenges of our day.”

Also of note, the 2021 Family Office Survey found that two-thirds of respondents responded as ‘overweight’ or ‘neutral’ when it came to commodities in their portfolios, and there was also a continued shift in interest in emerging market equities.

This year’s survey was once again conducted during Citi Private Bank’s Sixth Annual Family Office Leadership Program held virtually in June 2021. The total number of survey respondents increased this year to 197 (versus 177 in 2020). Of those, 79% were family offices; an increase of 24% year-over-year.

About Citi Private Bank:

Citi Private Bank is dedicated to serving worldly and wealthy individuals and families, providing customized private banking across borders. With around $500 billion in total client business, the franchise serves clients across 50 cities in over 100 countries. Citi Private Bank helps clients grow and preserve wealth, finance assets, make cash work harder, safeguard assets, preserve legacies, and serve family and family business needs. The firm offers clients products and services covering capital markets, managed investments, portfolio management, trust and estate planning, investment finance, banking and aircraft finance, art advisory and finance, and sports finance.

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Private Bank Finds Cautious Optimism Among Investors for 2022 with Covid-19, Inflation and Peak Market Valuations Top of Mind Citi Private Bank’s Private Capital Group today released the results of its 2021 Family Office Survey, compiling the unique perspectives and insights of many of the world’s sophisticated family offices and ultra-high net worth investors in a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
President Biden Appoints RBB Bancorp President and CEO Alan Thian to Community Development Advisory ...
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution ...
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to ...
SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Citi, IFC und Global Bank schließen Partnerschaft zur wirtschaftlichen Förderung von Frauen in Panama
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Citi, IFC and Global Bank Partner to Finance Women’s Economic Empowerment in Panama
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Citi Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Review
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Citi Announces 2022 Investor Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Citi Kicks Off 9th Annual e for education Campaign
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Citigroup CFO Mark Mason to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten