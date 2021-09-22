Aemetis CEO to Present on “Net Zero Future” Panel at the Advanced Biofuels Leadership Conference Oct 28th in San Francisco

McAfee will also serve on the “Net Zero Future” speakers panel along with other sustainable aviation fuel companies Gevo, LanzaTech, and Neste.

CUPERTINO, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced that Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee will provide an overview of the Aemetis low carbon intensity projects at the Advanced Biofuels Leadership Conference which will be held at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco on October 28, 2021, 9 am Pacific time.

“The 90 million gallon per year Aemetis Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel plant under development in two phases in Riverbank, California is designed to produce below zero carbon intensity renewable fuels by utilizing cellulosic hydrogen from waste forest and orchard wood with one million tonnes of onsite CO 2 carbon sequestration capacity,” said McAfee. “We are now developing the facilities to capture and sequester the CO 2 from our biogas project, our existing biofuels plant, and California oil refineries in a separate one million tonne CO 2 injection well located near the Keyes ethanol plant.”

In addition, Aemetis has already built and currently operates two dairy biogas digesters, on-site dairy gas upgrading and pressurization facilities, and a four-mile biogas pipeline connecting the dairies to the Aemetis Keyes ethanol plant. The Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester project has already obtained a negative 426 carbon intensity from CARB for biogas produced by Phase I. The centralized biogas cleanup and onsite RNG fueling facilities at the Keyes plant are currently under construction for completion in Q4 2021, with the planning and construction of 15 additional dairy biogas digesters in progress for completion during 2022.

When fully built out, the planned 52 dairies in the Aemetis biogas project are expected to capture more than 1.4 million MMBtu of dairy methane and reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to an estimated 5.2 million metric tonnes of CO 2 each year, equal to removing the emissions from approximately 1.1 million cars per year.

The Aemetis Biogas dairy RNG project, energy efficiency upgrades to the Aemetis Keyes biofuels plant, and the Aemetis Renewable Jet/Diesel project include $57 million of grant funding and other support from the US Department of Agriculture, the US Forest Service, the California Energy Commission, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, CAEATFA, and Pacific Gas and Electric’s energy efficiency program.