HPE (Aruba and Silver Peak) Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021   

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Gartner has recognized HPE (Aruba and Silver Peak) as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. This is the fourth year in a row that HPE (Aruba and Silver Peak) has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant by Gartner.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure report is available here.

In the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure report, Gartner evaluated 15 vendors based on two primary criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor’s strengths and cautions.

According to Gartner, “This market continues to migrate from traditional branch routers (often called ‘customer edge routers’ in a Multiprotocol Label Switching implementation) used to connect branch locations to the data center to SD-WAN with a more-decentralized architecture and cloud workloads. SD-WAN is widely replacing edge routers and adding application aware path selection across multiple links, centralized orchestration and native security, as well as other application performance optimization functions (such as WAN optimization).”

“Aruba’s SD-WAN portfolio allows organizations of all sizes across all industries to address a broad set of use cases, wherever they may be on their digital transformation journey,” said David Hughes, chief product and technology officer at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “We believe being named a Leader four years in a row serves as further validation that our edge-to-cloud approach is solid and can support enterprises as they adapt to compete in a highly dynamic business environment.”

Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner and Naresh Singh. Published 20 September 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

HPE acquired Silver Peak in 2020. Silver Peak was recognized as a Leader in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 reports.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.

