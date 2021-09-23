Moody’s Upgrades Cyxtera to B3, Concludes Review with Stable Outlook

Moody’s upgraded rating and stable outlook are based on an expectation of solid growth in revenue and EBITDA, steady and sustained improvement in the company’s bookings and churn trends, and a strengthened balance sheet following Cyxtera's merger with Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (SVAC). The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Cyxtera will steadily drive debt leverage lower and prudently fund organic expansion and inorganic growth.

“This positive ratings action by Moody’s, combined with the upgraded rating of Cyxtera DC Holdings and the assignment of a B- credit rating of Cyxtera Technologies by Standard & Poor’s, underscores the strong results our team has consistently generated over the last several quarters and the positive indicators for the business moving forward,” said Carlos Sagasta, Cyxtera’s Chief Financial Officer. “The stable outlook also reflects our enhanced liquidity position following the SVAC merger, which provides us with the resources to effectively grow the business to meet customer demand while also creating long-term value for our key stakeholders.”

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility, and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

