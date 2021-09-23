checkAd

Moody’s Upgrades Cyxtera to B3, Concludes Review with Stable Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced that Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) upgraded the credit rating of Cyxtera DC Holdings, Inc. to B3 and changed its outlook to stable. The upgrade is effective as of September 20, 2021.

Moody’s upgraded rating and stable outlook are based on an expectation of solid growth in revenue and EBITDA, steady and sustained improvement in the company’s bookings and churn trends, and a strengthened balance sheet following Cyxtera's merger with Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (SVAC). The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Cyxtera will steadily drive debt leverage lower and prudently fund organic expansion and inorganic growth.

“This positive ratings action by Moody’s, combined with the upgraded rating of Cyxtera DC Holdings and the assignment of a B- credit rating of Cyxtera Technologies by Standard & Poor’s, underscores the strong results our team has consistently generated over the last several quarters and the positive indicators for the business moving forward,” said Carlos Sagasta, Cyxtera’s Chief Financial Officer. “The stable outlook also reflects our enhanced liquidity position following the SVAC merger, which provides us with the resources to effectively grow the business to meet customer demand while also creating long-term value for our key stakeholders.”

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility, and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, Cyxtera’s dependence upon the demand for data centers; Cyxtera’s products and services having a long sales cycle; Cyxtera’s fluctuating operating results; Cyxtera’s ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; Cyxtera’s ability to continue to develop, acquire, market and provide new offerings or enhancements to existing offerings that meet customer requirements and differentiate it from its competitors; Cyxtera’s ability to manage its growth; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cyxtera’s business or future results; the impact of Cyxtera’s substantial debt on its future cash flows and its ability to raise additional capital in the future; and the ability of Cyxtera to access external sources of capital on favorable terms or at all. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Cyxtera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that Cyxtera does not presently know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Cyxtera’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements in this press release. Cyxtera does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by law.

Cyxtera Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Upgrades Cyxtera to B3, Concludes Review with Stable Outlook Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced that Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) upgraded the credit rating of Cyxtera DC Holdings, Inc. to B3 and changed its outlook to stable. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Most Americans Ill-Prepared for Natural Disasters, Wells Fargo Survey Finds
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Cyxtera Awarded Global Service Provider of the Year at Nutanix .NEXT Digital Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.215 starke Aktien für unter 10 Euro, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.09.21S&P Upgrades Cyxtera to B- on Strength of Interconnection and Improved Liquidity Position
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten