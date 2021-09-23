FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Arby’s Property for $1.9 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Arby’s property for $1.9 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Ohio and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately five years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.7% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT