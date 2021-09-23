NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2022 financial results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2021.
- First quarter reported revenues were $12.2 billion, up 16 percent compared to prior year and up 12 percent on a currency-neutral basis.*
- NIKE Direct sales were $4.7 billion, up 28 percent on a reported basis and up 25 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
- NIKE Brand Digital sales increased 29 percent, or 25 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
- Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 46.5 percent.
- Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.16, up 22 percent.
“NIKE’s strong results this quarter are continued proof of our deep consumer connections, unrelenting innovation pipeline and a digital advantage that fuels our brand momentum,” said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “We have the right playbook to navigate macroeconomic dynamics, as we create value through our relentless drive to fuel the future of sport.”**
First Quarter revenues increased 12 percent, on a currency-neutral basis, with growth across all channels, led by NIKE Direct growth of 25 percent. Contributing to NIKE Direct growth was the steady normalization of owned physical retail, which grew 24 percent, exceeding pre-pandemic levels from the first quarter of fiscal 2020. NIKE Brand Digital business continued strong growth, increasing by 25 percent, led by North America growth of 43 percent.
“NIKE is a growth company with a market opportunity as large as it's ever been,” said Matt Friend, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NIKE, Inc. “Our Q1 results illustrate how NIKE’s Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy continues to fuel growth and transform our long-term financial model.”**
First Quarter Income Statement Review
-
Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 16 percent to $12.2 billion compared to the prior year, up 12 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
- Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $11.6 billion, an increase of 12 percent to prior year on a currency-neutral basis, led by NIKE Direct double-digit growth in North America, APLA and EMEA.
- Revenues for Converse were $629 million, up 7 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by performance in Direct to consumer in both North America and Europe.
- Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 46.5 percent, led by margin expansion in our NIKE Direct business, a higher mix of full-price sales and favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by higher product costs primarily due to increased freight costs.
-
Selling and administrative expense increased 20 percent to $3.6 billion.
- Demand creation expense was $918 million, up 36 percent, primarily due to normalization of spend against brand campaigns as we annualize marketplace closures in the prior year, as well as continued investments in digital marketing to support heightened digital demand.
- Operating overhead expense increased 15 percent to $2.7 billion, primarily due to an increase in wage-related expenses, higher strategic technology investments and NIKE Direct variable costs.
- The effective tax rate for the quarter was 11.0 percent compared to 11.5 percent for the same period last year, due to increased benefits from stock-based compensation and discrete items, offset by a shift in our earnings mix.
- Net income was $1.9 billion, up 23 percent, and Diluted earnings per share was $1.16, increasing 22 percent.
August 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Review
- Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $6.7 billion, flat compared to the prior year period, driven by strong consumer demand during the quarter, offset by elevated in-transit inventories due to extended lead times from ongoing supply chain disruptions.
- Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $13.7 billion, up approximately $4.2 billion from last year, due to strong free cash flow generation, partially offset by cash dividends and share repurchases.
Shareholder Returns
NIKE continues to have a strong track record of investing to fuel growth and consistently increasing returns to shareholders, including 19 consecutive years of increasing dividend payouts. In the first quarter, NIKE returned approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders, including:
- Dividends of $435 million, up 13 percent from the prior year.
- Share repurchases of $742 million for the quarter, reflecting 4.8 million shares retired as part of the four-year, $15 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2018. As of August 31, 2021, a total of 54.8 million shares have been repurchased under the program for a total of approximately $5.4 billion.
Conference Call
NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on September 23, 2021, to review fiscal first quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, October 14, 2021.
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.
|
*
|
See additional information in the accompanying Divisional Revenues table regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.
|
**
|
The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NIKE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K.
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
%
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
8/31/2021
|
8/31/2020
|
Change
|
Revenues
|
$
|
12,248
|
|
$
|
10,594
|
|
16
|
%
|
Cost of sales
|
6,552
|
|
5,853
|
|
12
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
5,696
|
|
4,741
|
|
20
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
46.5
|
%
|
44.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand creation expense
|
918
|
|
677
|
|
36
|
%
|
Operating overhead expense
|
2,654
|
|
2,298
|
|
15
|
%
|
Total selling and administrative expense
|
3,572
|
|
2,975
|
|
20
|
%
|
% of revenues
|
29.2
|
%
|
28.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
57
|
|
65
|
|
—
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(39
|
)
|
(14
|
)
|
—
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,106
|
|
1,715
|
|
23
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
232
|
|
197
|
|
18
|
%
|
Effective tax rate
|
11.0
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
1,874
|
|
$
|
1,518
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
22
|
%
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
1,581.9
|
|
1,561.8
|
|
|
Diluted
|
1,619.6
|
|
1,593.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
0.275
|
|
$
|
0.245
|
|
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2021
|
2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$
|
10,720
|
|
$
|
8,148
|
|
32
|
%
|
Short-term investments
|
2,975
|
|
1,332
|
|
123
|
%
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
4,341
|
|
3,813
|
|
14
|
%
|
Inventories
|
6,699
|
|
6,705
|
|
0
|
%
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,655
|
|
1,939
|
|
-15
|
%
|
Total current assets
|
26,390
|
|
21,937
|
|
20
|
%
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
4,869
|
|
4,969
|
|
-2
|
%
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
3,078
|
|
3,158
|
|
-3
|
%
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
267
|
|
272
|
|
-2
|
%
|
Goodwill
|
242
|
|
223
|
|
9
|
%
|
Deferred income taxes and other assets
|
3,071
|
|
2,699
|
|
14
|
%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
37,917
|
|
$
|
33,258
|
|
14
|
%
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
-100
|
%
|
Notes payable
|
15
|
|
137
|
|
-89
|
%
|
Accounts payable
|
2,135
|
|
1,983
|
|
8
|
%
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
462
|
|
459
|
|
1
|
%
|
Accrued liabilities
|
5,296
|
|
5,742
|
|
-8
|
%
|
Income taxes payable
|
361
|
|
297
|
|
22
|
%
|
Total current liabilities
|
8,269
|
|
8,619
|
|
-4
|
%
|
Long-term debt
|
9,415
|
|
9,408
|
|
0
|
%
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
2,898
|
|
2,961
|
|
-2
|
%
|
Deferred income taxes and other liabilities
|
2,992
|
|
3,046
|
|
-2
|
%
|
Redeemable preferred stock
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
14,343
|
|
9,224
|
|
55
|
%
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
$
|
37,917
|
|
$
|
33,258
|
|
14
|
%
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
DIVISIONAL REVENUES
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
%
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
8/31/2021
|
8/31/2020
|
Change
|
North America
|
|
|
|
|
Footwear
|
$
|
3,264
|
|
$
|
2,957
|
10
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Apparel
|
1,430
|
|
1,125
|
27
|
%
|
27
|
%
|
Equipment
|
185
|
|
143
|
29
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
Total
|
4,879
|
|
4,225
|
15
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
Europe, Middle East & Africa
|
|
|
|
|
Footwear
|
1,983
|
|
1,802
|
10
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Apparel
|
1,159
|
|
971
|
19
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Equipment
|
165
|
|
137
|
20
|
%
|
15
|
%
|
Total
|
3,307
|
|
2,910
|
14
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Greater China
|
|
|
|
|
Footwear
|
1,449
|
|
1,251
|
16
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Apparel
|
476
|
|
478
|
0
|
%
|
-9
|
%
|
Equipment
|
57
|
|
51
|
12
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Total
|
1,982
|
|
1,780
|
11
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Asia Pacific & Latin America
|
|
|
|
|
Footwear
|
1,022
|
|
758
|
35
|
%
|
33
|
%
|
Apparel
|
385
|
|
301
|
28
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
Equipment
|
58
|
|
40
|
45
|
%
|
44
|
%
|
Total
|
1,465
|
|
1,099
|
33
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
Global Brand Divisions2
|
7
|
|
4
|
75
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
TOTAL NIKE BRAND
|
11,640
|
|
10,018
|
16
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
Converse
|
629
|
|
563
|
12
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Corporate3
|
(21
|
)
|
13
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
TOTAL NIKE, INC. REVENUES
|
$
|
12,248
|
|
$
|
10,594
|
16
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NIKE BRAND
|
|
|
|
|
Footwear
|
$
|
7,718
|
|
$
|
6,768
|
14
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Apparel
|
3,450
|
|
2,875
|
20
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
Equipment
|
465
|
|
371
|
25
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
Global Brand Divisions2
|
7
|
|
4
|
75
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
TOTAL NIKE BRAND REVENUES
|
$
|
11,640
|
|
$
|
10,018
|
16
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
1 The percent change has been calculated using actual exchange rates in use during the comparative prior year period and is provided to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends by excluding the impact of translation arising from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure when evaluating the Company's performance, including when making financial and operating decisions. Additionally, management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. References to this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
|
2 Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
|
3 Corporate revenues primarily consist of foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the NIKE Brand geographic operating segments and Converse, but managed through the Company’s central foreign exchange risk management program.
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
%
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
8/31/2021
|
8/31/2020
|
Change
|
North America
|
$
|
1,434
|
|
$
|
1,302
|
|
10
|
%
|
Europe, Middle East & Africa
|
875
|
|
692
|
|
26
|
%
|
Greater China
|
701
|
|
688
|
|
2
|
%
|
Asia Pacific & Latin America
|
481
|
|
280
|
|
72
|
%
|
Global Brand Divisions2
|
(987
|
)
|
(853
|
)
|
-16
|
%
|
TOTAL NIKE BRAND1
|
2,504
|
|
2,109
|
|
19
|
%
|
Converse
|
204
|
|
168
|
|
21
|
%
|
Corporate3
|
(545
|
)
|
(497
|
)
|
-10
|
%
|
TOTAL NIKE, INC. EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES1
|
2,163
|
|
1,780
|
|
22
|
%
|
EBIT margin1
|
17.7
|
%
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
57
|
|
65
|
|
—
|
|
TOTAL NIKE, INC. INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
$
|
2,106
|
|
$
|
1,715
|
|
23
|
%
|
1 The Company evaluates the performance of individual operating segments based on earnings before interest and taxes (commonly referred to as “EBIT”), which represents net income before interest expense (income), net and income tax expense. Total NIKE Brand EBIT, Total NIKE, Inc. EBIT and EBIT margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are being provided as management believes this additional information should be considered when assessing the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. EBIT margin is calculated as EBIT divided by total NIKE, Inc. Revenues. References to EBIT and EBIT margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
|
2 Global Brand Divisions primarily represent demand creation and operating overhead expense, including product creation and design expenses that are centrally managed for the NIKE Brand, as well as costs associated with NIKE Direct global digital operations and enterprise technology. Global Brand Divisions revenues include NIKE Brand licensing and other miscellaneous revenues that are not part of a geographic operating segment.
|
3 Corporate consists primarily of unallocated general and administrative expenses, including expenses associated with centrally managed departments; depreciation and amortization related to the Company’s corporate headquarters; unallocated insurance, benefit and compensation programs, including stock-based compensation; and certain foreign currency gains and losses, including certain hedge gains and losses.
|
