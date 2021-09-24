Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

BW Energy CEO Buys 500,000 Shares in Company; Sells Shares in BW Offshore (PLX AI) – The BW Energy CEO, Carl Arnet, purchased 500,000 shares in BWE at an average price of NOK 23.80 per share. Following this transaction, Arnet holds 3,149,582 shares in BW EnergyAt the same time, Arnet sold 500,000 shares in BW Offshore at …



