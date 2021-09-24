BW Energy CEO Buys 500,000 Shares in Company; Sells Shares in BW Offshore
(PLX AI) – The BW Energy CEO, Carl Arnet, purchased 500,000 shares in BWE at an average price of NOK 23.80 per share. Following this transaction, Arnet holds 3,149,582 shares in BW EnergyAt the same time, Arnet sold 500,000 shares in BW Offshore at …
(PLX AI) – The BW Energy CEO, Carl Arnet, purchased 500,000 shares in BWE at an average price of NOK 23.80 per share. Following this transaction, Arnet holds 3,149,582 shares in BW EnergyAt the same time, Arnet sold 500,000 shares in BW Offshore at …
- (PLX AI) – The BW Energy CEO, Carl Arnet, purchased 500,000 shares in BWE at an average price of NOK 23.80 per share.
- Following this transaction, Arnet holds 3,149,582 shares in BW Energy
- At the same time, Arnet sold 500,000 shares in BW Offshore at an average price of NOK 25.10 per share
- Arnet now holds 1,810,000 shares in BW Offshore, where he is member of the board
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare