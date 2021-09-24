checkAd

Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of options to purchase 450,000 shares of its common stock and the grant of 150,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to Louis J. Denis, MD, in connection with his appointment to Chief Medical Officer. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to Dr. Denis’ acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). A stock option to purchase 300,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock and the 150,000 RSUs will vest as to 25% of the shares on the first anniversary of the date of hire and as to an additional 6.25% of the shares at the end of each successive three-month period following the first anniversary of the date of hire, provided that Dr. Denis continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date. A stock option to purchase 150,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock will vest upon achievement of certain clinical development milestones, provided that Dr. Denis continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on the vesting dates. Both stock options have an exercise price equal to $2.81, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 20, 2021.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) (Verastem, Inc.) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and FAK inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.



