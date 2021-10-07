checkAd

Non-Profit & For-Profit Leaders Form Novata, a New Technology Platform Designed to Streamline ESG Reporting Across the Private Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 14:57  |  31   |   |   

Today, Novata launched as an innovative new public benefit corporation and technology platform built to provide the private markets ecosystem, including private equity firms, with intuitive and effective Environmental, Social Good and Corporate Governance (ESG) measurement, data collection and benchmarking. Backed by a one-of-a-kind consortium, which includes the Ford Foundation, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Omidyar Network, Novata has created an independent, unbiased and flexible open architecture platform for the private markets to more consistently report on relevant ESG data. Directly informed by the needs of general partners and limited partners, Novata is designed to offer a vetted ESG reporting framework built around 10 critical metrics that consistently appear across leading ESG methodologies and a secure technology platform that provides a clearer view of ESG impact.

“The majority of the world’s economic activity is driven by private companies. It is their approach to environmental and social impact which will ultimately accelerate the ideals of inclusive capitalism,” said Alex Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of Novata. “Our solution is unprecedented because it marks the first time that a group of non-profit and for-profit leaders in social justice, financial data and the private markets have joined forces to solve for the ESG fragmentation that has plagued the public markets."

Lorraine Spradley Wilson, Chief Impact Officer and Head of Methodology at Novata, added, "With a simple and effective methodology, a secure technology-enabled data repository and unbiased benchmarking tools, private companies will be able to better meet and anticipate evolving investor and societal priorities.”

Novata’s solution consists of three core elements:

  • A streamlined ESG reporting framework that consolidates metrics which consistently appear across leading methodologies and may be immediately leveraged by any private company.
  • A secure contributory database where private companies can report against Novata’s framework, as well as other broadly used methodologies, and where owners and general partners control access to company data.
  • Objective, data-driven benchmarking against both private and public company peers, in addition to reporting tools to help private businesses gather key insights from their data and easily report to investors, regulators and other stakeholders.

Interest in ESG has been on the rise in the private markets, exemplified by private equity firms that are increasingly focused on effectively quantifying societal impact for investors. Yet ESG measurement remains challenging for the private markets, most of which is still in the early stages of quantifying sustainability and social impact. Novata is pioneering a mission-driven technology platform that will help private markets stakeholders—from private businesses, to lenders, suppliers and investors—avoid the fragmentation that has made effective and objective measurement of impact particularly challenging in the public markets, while also providing flexibility to meet business owners and general partners on their individual ESG pathways.

Seite 1 von 4


S&P Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Non-Profit & For-Profit Leaders Form Novata, a New Technology Platform Designed to Streamline ESG Reporting Across the Private Markets Today, Novata launched as an innovative new public benefit corporation and technology platform built to provide the private markets ecosystem, including private equity firms, with intuitive and effective Environmental, Social Good and Corporate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...