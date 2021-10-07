Non-Profit & For-Profit Leaders Form Novata, a New Technology Platform Designed to Streamline ESG Reporting Across the Private Markets

Today, Novata launched as an innovative new public benefit corporation and technology platform built to provide the private markets ecosystem, including private equity firms, with intuitive and effective Environmental, Social Good and Corporate Governance (ESG) measurement, data collection and benchmarking. Backed by a one-of-a-kind consortium, which includes the Ford Foundation, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) and Omidyar Network, Novata has created an independent, unbiased and flexible open architecture platform for the private markets to more consistently report on relevant ESG data. Directly informed by the needs of general partners and limited partners, Novata is designed to offer a vetted ESG reporting framework built around 10 critical metrics that consistently appear across leading ESG methodologies and a secure technology platform that provides a clearer view of ESG impact.

“The majority of the world’s economic activity is driven by private companies. It is their approach to environmental and social impact which will ultimately accelerate the ideals of inclusive capitalism,” said Alex Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of Novata. “Our solution is unprecedented because it marks the first time that a group of non-profit and for-profit leaders in social justice, financial data and the private markets have joined forces to solve for the ESG fragmentation that has plagued the public markets."

Lorraine Spradley Wilson, Chief Impact Officer and Head of Methodology at Novata, added, "With a simple and effective methodology, a secure technology-enabled data repository and unbiased benchmarking tools, private companies will be able to better meet and anticipate evolving investor and societal priorities.”

Novata’s solution consists of three core elements:

A streamlined ESG reporting framework

where private companies can report against Novata’s framework, as well as other broadly used methodologies, and where owners and general partners control access to company data. Objective, data-driven benchmarking against both private and public company peers, in addition to reporting tools to help private businesses gather key insights from their data and easily report to investors, regulators and other stakeholders.

Interest in ESG has been on the rise in the private markets, exemplified by private equity firms that are increasingly focused on effectively quantifying societal impact for investors. Yet ESG measurement remains challenging for the private markets, most of which is still in the early stages of quantifying sustainability and social impact. Novata is pioneering a mission-driven technology platform that will help private markets stakeholders—from private businesses, to lenders, suppliers and investors—avoid the fragmentation that has made effective and objective measurement of impact particularly challenging in the public markets, while also providing flexibility to meet business owners and general partners on their individual ESG pathways.