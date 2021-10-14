Alcon Celebrates World Sight Day 2021 in Communities Worldwide with Programs for Improved Access to Eye Care

As a steadfast advocate for eye health around the world, Alcon, through its two charitable foundations (Alcon Cares and Alcon Foundation), continues to provide support to people in communities around the world who are experiencing eye health issues including, cataracts, refractive errors, corneal blindness and more.

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today celebrates World Sight Day 2021 by taking action in communities across the globe to raise awareness of blindness and vision impairment as global public health issues. Celebrated annually in October, World Sight Day is coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). This year’s theme, #LoveYourEyes, is all about being aware of your own eye health and the importance of regular, comprehensive eye exams for you and your loved ones.

“Our eyes are one of our most important and intricate organs. Yet, they’re often not at the top of the list in terms of people’s healthcare priorities,” said David J. Endicott, Chief Executive Officer, Alcon. “Just imagine if one day you could no longer see your loved ones or participate in your favorite activities because of a preventable eye disease. Alcon is committed to educating people around the world about the importance of regular eye care as well as directly supporting access to eye care through the Alcon Foundation and Alcon Cares, in order to help people see brilliantly.”

Alcon and its associates are further recognizing World Sight Day by supporting and participating in initiatives that promote eye health awareness and quality eye care worldwide, such as:

The Steps for Sight Challenge invites 2,020 Alcon associates from across the globe to take 5,000 steps on World Sight Day to raise a total of $25,000 for eye care organizations, including Orbis and VisionSpring.

Alcon Geneva associates will focus the day on learning more about eye health, including onsite vision screenings with one of Alcon's in-house Swiss-registered optometrists. They will also participate in learning sessions about Alcon's sight-enhancing surgical equipment and vision care products.

Alcon's Children's Vision Program, where Alcon associates and partners are delivering free, custom prescription eyeglasses to nearly 200 Texas students who participated in recent vision care screenings and exams hosted at school as part of this year's program.

Alcon the Fireworks was held on the evening of October 10 in Inzai City, Chiba Prefecture, in honor of Japan Sight Day. The fireworks event was held to educate people about the "20-20-20 rule" (look at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds every 20 minutes when using a digital device).*1 While digital devices and digital content have enriched our lives, there are concerns about the impact of prolonged use of digital devices on eye health, including eye strain and myopia. It is recommended that we all follow the "20-20-20 rule" when using digital devices.*1

Beyond World Sight Day, Alcon helps people around the world see brilliantly through its corporate giving efforts, such as the Alcon Foundation and Alcon Cares programs. Additional programs include: