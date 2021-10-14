checkAd

Alcon Celebrates World Sight Day 2021 in Communities Worldwide with Programs for Improved Access to Eye Care

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today celebrates World Sight Day 2021 by taking action in communities across the globe to raise awareness of blindness and vision impairment as global public health issues. Celebrated annually in October, World Sight Day is coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). This year’s theme, #LoveYourEyes, is all about being aware of your own eye health and the importance of regular, comprehensive eye exams for you and your loved ones.

As a steadfast advocate for eye health around the world, Alcon, through its two charitable foundations (Alcon Cares and Alcon Foundation), continues to provide support to people in communities around the world who are experiencing eye health issues including, cataracts, refractive errors, corneal blindness and more.

“Our eyes are one of our most important and intricate organs. Yet, they’re often not at the top of the list in terms of people’s healthcare priorities,” said David J. Endicott, Chief Executive Officer, Alcon. “Just imagine if one day you could no longer see your loved ones or participate in your favorite activities because of a preventable eye disease. Alcon is committed to educating people around the world about the importance of regular eye care as well as directly supporting access to eye care through the Alcon Foundation and Alcon Cares, in order to help people see brilliantly.”

Alcon and its associates are further recognizing World Sight Day by supporting and participating in initiatives that promote eye health awareness and quality eye care worldwide, such as:

  • EYElliance, a multi-sector coalition that aims to increase access to eyeglasses at scale, and its National Eye Health Initiative in Liberia is hosting a webinar moderated by Alcon U.S. Vision Care General Manager Sean Clark for Alcon associates worldwide, discussing the organization’s progress and learnings in the country, as well as plans to expand its impact by partnering with the Clinton Health Access Initiative.
  • The Steps for Sight Challenge invites 2,020 Alcon associates from across the globe to take 5,000 steps on World Sight Day to raise a total of $25,000 for eye care organizations, including Orbis and VisionSpring.
  • Alcon Geneva associates will focus the day on learning more about eye health, including onsite vision screenings with one of Alcon’s in-house Swiss-registered optometrists. They will also participate in learning sessions about Alcon’s sight-enhancing surgical equipment and vision care products.
  • Alcon’s Children’s Vision Program, where Alcon associates and partners are delivering free, custom prescription eyeglasses to nearly 200 Texas students who participated in recent vision care screenings and exams hosted at school as part of this year’s program.
  • Alcon the Fireworks was held on the evening of October 10 in Inzai City, Chiba Prefecture, in honor of Japan Sight Day. The fireworks event was held to educate people about the “20-20-20 rule” (look at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds every 20 minutes when using a digital device).*1 While digital devices and digital content have enriched our lives, there are concerns about the impact of prolonged use of digital devices on eye health, including eye strain and myopia. It is recommended that we all follow the "20-20-20 rule" when using digital devices.*1

Beyond World Sight Day, Alcon helps people around the world see brilliantly through its corporate giving efforts, such as the Alcon Foundation and Alcon Cares programs. Additional programs include:

Seite 1 von 3
Alcon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alcon Celebrates World Sight Day 2021 in Communities Worldwide with Programs for Improved Access to Eye Care Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today celebrates World Sight Day 2021 by taking action in communities across the globe to raise awareness of blindness and vision impairment as global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
27.09.21Alcon Honored with FutureEdge 50 Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 37/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen