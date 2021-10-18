Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
(PLX AI) – Nel shares fall 2.5% after SEB downgrades to sell on lack of order inflow. Price target cut to NOK 10 from NOK 13We are increasingly worried about the medium-term outlook, as customers seem reluctant to commit to orders, waiting for …
- (PLX AI) – Nel shares fall 2.5% after SEB downgrades to sell on lack of order inflow.
- Price target cut to NOK 10 from NOK 13
- We are increasingly worried about the medium-term outlook, as customers seem reluctant to commit to orders, waiting for subsidies, SEB says
- The market seems to be expecting significant profitable growth in years to come, and analysts at SEB are worried about Nel’s ability to meet these expectations in the medium term
- Price target implies 27% downside from Friday’s close
