Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 09:20   

(PLX AI) – Nel shares fall 2.5% after SEB downgrades to sell on lack of order inflow. Price target cut to NOK 10 from NOK 13We are increasingly worried about the medium-term outlook, as customers seem reluctant to commit to orders, waiting for …

  • (PLX AI) – Nel shares fall 2.5% after SEB downgrades to sell on lack of order inflow.
  • Price target cut to NOK 10 from NOK 13
  • We are increasingly worried about the medium-term outlook, as customers seem reluctant to commit to orders, waiting for subsidies, SEB says
  • The market seems to be expecting significant profitable growth in years to come, and analysts at SEB are worried about Nel’s ability to meet these expectations in the medium term
  • Price target implies 27% downside from Friday’s close
