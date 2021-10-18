Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders Autor: PLX AI | 18.10.2021, 09:20 | | 39 0 | 0 18.10.2021, 09:20 | (PLX AI) – Nel shares fall 2.5% after SEB downgrades to sell on lack of order inflow. Price target cut to NOK 10 from NOK 13We are increasingly worried about the medium-term outlook, as customers seem reluctant to commit to orders, waiting for … (PLX AI) – Nel shares fall 2.5% after SEB downgrades to sell on lack of order inflow. Price target cut to NOK 10 from NOK 13We are increasingly worried about the medium-term outlook, as customers seem reluctant to commit to orders, waiting for … (PLX AI) – Nel shares fall 2.5% after SEB downgrades to sell on lack of order inflow.

Price target cut to NOK 10 from NOK 13

We are increasingly worried about the medium-term outlook, as customers seem reluctant to commit to orders, waiting for subsidies, SEB says

The market seems to be expecting significant profitable growth in years to come, and analysts at SEB are worried about Nel’s ability to meet these expectations in the medium term

Price target implies 27% downside from Friday's close



