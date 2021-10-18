ATCS, an established international firm, has experienced rapid growth owing to its strategic focus on niche areas, including digital, data, and analytics. The Inc. 5000 has placed ATCS among the "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the US" for the past two years. The company has a well-established and robust client base across multiple industries, especially Automotive and Life Sciences, with clients in the US, Canada, Germany, India, China, and Australia.

October 18, 2021 - Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, has reached an agreement with the shareholders of the US-headquartered Advanced Technology Consulting Service (ATCS), to bring the companies together to better address key markets and verticals.

For Nagarro, the transaction primarily deepens access to the important US and German markets, aligns sweetly in terms of vertical and horizontal capabilities, and also adds new heft across the Asia-Pacific. For ATCS, the Nagarro affiliation represents a significant opportunity to further build on a stellar record of deep client impact by gaining access to a large digital engineering talent pool. Clients can expect an even more enhanced level of ATCS services with a continued focus on speed, flexibility, and value generation. ATCS has been tailoring its service offerings around the rapidly evolving digital landscape with the objective of supporting clients in their journey towards a data- and technology-driven business ecosystem. Nagarro will strengthen these offerings through greater access to talent, investments, and solution innovations.

This agreement is the result of a thoughtful and careful evaluation of culture and spirit. Nagarro is well known for successfully building flat, non-hierarchical global teams and caring culture. ATCS, a recipient of the Gallup Great Workplace award, maintains a close-knit culture built on trust, collaboration, and entrepreneurial spirit. Working together, a positive aggregation of these two cultures will make this affiliation one of the best places to work and build a career.