Scott’s Liquid Gold Announces Management Team

Dan Roller, Chairman of the Board, expressed the Board’s confidence in Tisha Pedrazzini and David Arndt. “Tisha has been an integral part of Scott’s leadership team for the past six months, developing and beginning to execute strategies to drive continued transformation, operational excellence and growth. She is an outstanding leader with a pertinent skillset developed during her 20+ year career in consumer products, and the company will benefit from her ongoing leadership to build on the strategic vision she has helped create this year,” he said. “David is a trusted financial leader and has been a great partner to the organization. We are lucky to have him in this role.”

Following her appointment to Interim Co-President in May, Scott’s is pleased to announce that Tisha Pedrazzini will be named President and Principal Executive Officer of Scott’s Liquid Gold effective October 22, 2021. David Arndt, who has held increasingly senior positions at Scott’s over the last four years, most recently in the position of Senior VP of Finance and Controller, will be named Chief Financial Officer.

“I am honored to serve as President of Scott’s,” said Ms. Pedrazzini. “My confidence in the future is rooted in my confidence in our brands. Scott’s is transforming to be a faster-growing, more profitable company. We are motivated to win, committed to growth, and have a strong focus on driving efficiencies in everything we do. I look forward to partnering with the Scott’s team to best serve our consumers and create value for our shareholders.”

“I’m confident that the strong relationship that David and I have built over the past six months will enable us to deliver results,” added Ms. Pedrazzini. “David has helped the company financially navigate through the pandemic in order to position us for future growth.”

“I want to thank our board of directors for its vote of confidence,” said Mr. Arndt. “I’m looking forward to working with Tisha and our team to grow our brands, maximize results, and increase shareholder value.”

Kevin Paprzycki, Interim Co-President and Chief Financial Officer, will be resigning from his roles on October 22, 2021. The Company thanks Mr. Paprzycki for his contributions and leadership, including his efforts over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. and its trusted brands have been a part of consumers’ lives for over 70 years. Our products deliver high-quality, proven results that are supported by best-in-class consumer ratings and reviews. Our portfolio includes some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including our namesake Scott’s Liquid Gold wood care products, as well as Kids N Pets, Dryel, Biz Stain Fighter, Denorex, Prell, and Alpha Skin Care. We are also the current American specialty channel distributor for Batiste Dry Shampoo.