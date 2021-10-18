checkAd

Scott’s Liquid Gold Announces Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 23:15  |  39   |   |   

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC: SLGD) today announced several leadership changes as the company’s transformation continues.

Following her appointment to Interim Co-President in May, Scott’s is pleased to announce that Tisha Pedrazzini will be named President and Principal Executive Officer of Scott’s Liquid Gold effective October 22, 2021. David Arndt, who has held increasingly senior positions at Scott’s over the last four years, most recently in the position of Senior VP of Finance and Controller, will be named Chief Financial Officer.

Dan Roller, Chairman of the Board, expressed the Board’s confidence in Tisha Pedrazzini and David Arndt. “Tisha has been an integral part of Scott’s leadership team for the past six months, developing and beginning to execute strategies to drive continued transformation, operational excellence and growth. She is an outstanding leader with a pertinent skillset developed during her 20+ year career in consumer products, and the company will benefit from her ongoing leadership to build on the strategic vision she has helped create this year,” he said. “David is a trusted financial leader and has been a great partner to the organization. We are lucky to have him in this role.”

“I am honored to serve as President of Scott’s,” said Ms. Pedrazzini. “My confidence in the future is rooted in my confidence in our brands. Scott’s is transforming to be a faster-growing, more profitable company. We are motivated to win, committed to growth, and have a strong focus on driving efficiencies in everything we do. I look forward to partnering with the Scott’s team to best serve our consumers and create value for our shareholders.”

“I’m confident that the strong relationship that David and I have built over the past six months will enable us to deliver results,” added Ms. Pedrazzini. “David has helped the company financially navigate through the pandemic in order to position us for future growth.”

“I want to thank our board of directors for its vote of confidence,” said Mr. Arndt. “I’m looking forward to working with Tisha and our team to grow our brands, maximize results, and increase shareholder value.”

Kevin Paprzycki, Interim Co-President and Chief Financial Officer, will be resigning from his roles on October 22, 2021. The Company thanks Mr. Paprzycki for his contributions and leadership, including his efforts over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. and its trusted brands have been a part of consumers’ lives for over 70 years. Our products deliver high-quality, proven results that are supported by best-in-class consumer ratings and reviews. Our portfolio includes some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including our namesake Scott’s Liquid Gold wood care products, as well as Kids N Pets, Dryel, Biz Stain Fighter, Denorex, Prell, and Alpha Skin Care. We are also the current American specialty channel distributor for Batiste Dry Shampoo.

Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scott’s Liquid Gold Announces Management Team Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC: SLGD) today announced several leadership changes as the company’s transformation continues. Following her appointment to Interim Co-President in May, Scott’s is pleased to announce that Tisha Pedrazzini will be named …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput Achieved in September
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Marktgeflüster: Jerome Powell vor Abschuß?
Markus Fugmann | Unternehmensnachrichten
18.10.21GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended October 16, 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Athena Gold Corporation to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) On Monday, October 18, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
18.10.21African Gold Group Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Kobada Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21EURO Ressources completes the silver stream transaction with Orezone Gold
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21American Pacific Mining Mobilizes Drill to the Past-Producing Gooseberry Silver Mine in Nevada, USA
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Barrick Sets Up Community Development Fund for Veladero
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Westhaven Drills 85.45 Metres of 1.09 g/t Gold and 2.43 g/t Silver, Including 3.14 Metres of 10.80 g/t Gold and 24.80 g/t Silver at Shovelnose
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Labrador Gold Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for Appleton Fault Targets, Mobilizes Drill
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten