Almaden Updates Progress on Environmental Permit Preparation and Announces Intention to Conduct Human Rights Impact Assessment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to update shareholders on its recent activities relating to the preparation of a revised environmental permit submission for the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico, as well as activities relating to the Company’s recent adoption of a Human Rights Policy (see Company press release of August 17, 2021).

Almaden continues to advance the work necessary for submission of a revised environmental impact assessment (“MIA”). Work completed to date includes the appointment of a new Mexico-based consulting team represented by three separate companies which collectively comprise foremost experts in environmental policy, regulations and law in Mexico. Technical consultants from these firms are making excellent progress on updating flora and fauna studies and completing additional work relating to the revised permitting documents.

The assessment of all potential impacts on human rights by the Ixtaca project has long been a primary focus of Almaden. In furtherance of this commitment and consistent with the Company’s historic practice and recently-adopted Human Rights Policy, the Company has decided to pursue a Human Rights Impact Assessment (“HRIA”) in accordance with best international practice and in observance of the latest developments in international human rights legislation and precedents. It will seek to predict, identify, characterize, and assess the impacts the project may have on these matters and will propose strategies which amplify the positive impacts and mitigate or compensate for any negative ones.

To help ensure that the HRIA is completed to the highest standard, the HRIA consultants intend to establish an independent Advisory Committee comprised of local community representatives and subject-matter experts.

The role of the Advisory Committee will be to provide feedback on the design, methodology, and reporting of the HRIA, advise the HRIA consulting team on the identification of on-site stakeholders, and to complement the HRIA consulting team with knowledge and understanding of the national and local context for the impact that project activities could susceptibly cause on human rights, among other things. A representative of the Company will be invited to this committee to provide any necessary technical input on the project and receive the feedback provided by the above-mentioned members.

