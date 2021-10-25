Ratos Q3 Sales Miss Consensus

(PLX AI) – Ratos Q3 EBITA SEK 360 million.Q3 sales SEK 5,560 million vs. estimate SEK 5,817 millionQ3 EBIT SEK 208 millionThe Group’s earnings were impacted by unrealised losses on the Dun & Bradstreet share of SEK 149 million