Ratos Q3 Sales Miss Consensus
(PLX AI) – Ratos Q3 EBITA SEK 360 million.Q3 sales SEK 5,560 million vs. estimate SEK 5,817 millionQ3 EBIT SEK 208 millionThe Group’s earnings were impacted by unrealised losses on the Dun & Bradstreet share of SEK 149 million
