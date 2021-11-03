Grieg Seafood Q3 Operational EBIT Beats Consensus by 50% Autor: PLX AI | 03.11.2021, 06:25 | | 31 0 | 0 03.11.2021, 06:25 | (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood Q3 adjusted EBIT NOK 149 million vs. estimate NOK 95 million.Sales revenues from continuing operations amounted to NOK 1 303 million, an increase of 43% vs last yearWith global supply growth muted for the remainder of 2021 … (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood Q3 adjusted EBIT NOK 149 million vs. estimate NOK 95 million.Sales revenues from continuing operations amounted to NOK 1 303 million, an increase of 43% vs last yearWith global supply growth muted for the remainder of 2021 … (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood Q3 adjusted EBIT NOK 149 million vs. estimate NOK 95 million.

Sales revenues from continuing operations amounted to NOK 1 303 million, an increase of 43% vs last year

With global supply growth muted for the remainder of 2021 and the start of 2022 due to significant decrease in supply of volumes from Chile and modest supply growth in Europe, outlook for continuing strong market prices is good, the company says



