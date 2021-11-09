Aduro and Switch Energy Partner to Build Pilot Plant in Ontario, Canada Demonstrating Hydrochemolytic(TM) Technology for Chemical Recycling of Agricultural Plastic Waste

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies ("Aduro" or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and …

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies ("Aduro" or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, has entered into discussions with Switch Energy ("Switch Energy"), a recycler and operator participating in Canada's agricultural & industrial film recycling program by owning and operating the largest collection program for agricultural waste in the province of Ontario. The goal of these discussions is to develop a framework whereby the two companies can work together to design, build, install, and operate a pilot plant to process waste polyethylene and other types of waste plastics, such as polypropylene.

Canadian farms generate an estimated 60,000 tonnes of plastic every year. Farmers and their local communities would like to recycle agricultural plastics like bale/silage wrap, twine, and greenhouse film to keep their farms clean and prevent these materials from ending in landfills. But until now, there has not been a way to locally process this waste plastic in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly manner.

This is because most plastic recycling technologies and projects require large-scale installations to achieve economic feasibility, putting them out of reach for many recyclers. To address this and other issues, Aduro aims to deploy modular, smaller-scale facilities that can be co-located at or near waste streams. In the case of Switch Energy, the pilot plant will accommodate the need for farmers to economically divert their agricultural waste plastics from landfills. Successful implementation could result in similar projects across North America.

Switch Energy has over a decade of experience with the collection of agricultural waste, design and development of plastic washing, mechanical shredding, feed systems setup, and product offtake sales and marketing. This experience makes Switch Energy the ideal partner for this pilot plant. Aduro will provide expertise in the Hydrochemolytic™ technology (HCT) process design, including identifying optimal finished product specifications and engagement with the chemical and petrochemicals industry for long-term offtake engagement. The pilot plant will be scaled for tonnes per day capacity.