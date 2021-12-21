Andritz Gets Order for OCC Line in China
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply third OCC line to Nine Dragons, China.This is a repeat order – now the third order within the past 12 months – from Nine Dragons Paper IndustriesStart-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023The energy-saving stock …
Andritz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply third OCC line to Nine Dragons, China.
- This is a repeat order – now the third order within the past 12 months – from Nine Dragons Paper Industries
- Start-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023
- The energy-saving stock preparation system will have a design capacity of 2,000 bdmt/d and will process 100% LOCC (Local Old Corrugated Container) for the production of high-quality packaging paper
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0