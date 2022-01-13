Sonova Buys Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 Million (PLX AI) – Sonova to increase presence in US market: Acquisition of leading audiological care network.Sonova to acquire Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 millionAlpaca's network of clinics in the US Northeast, Midwest and South and its offering of … (PLX AI) – Sonova to increase presence in US market: Acquisition of leading audiological care network.

Sonova to acquire Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 million

Alpaca's network of clinics in the US Northeast, Midwest and South and its offering of state-of-the-art hearing health services is highly complementary to Sonova's existing store footprint in the country

Alpaca is expected to contribute annual revenues of around USD 120 million (CHF 110 million) and achieve an EBITDA margin (adjusted for transaction and integration costs) in the high teens

Sonova expects the transaction to make a positive contribution to the earnings per share from financial year 2022/23 onwards



Sonova Holding Aktie





