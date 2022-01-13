Sonova Buys Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 Million
(PLX AI) – Sonova to increase presence in US market: Acquisition of leading audiological care network.Sonova to acquire Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 millionAlpaca's network of clinics in the US Northeast, Midwest and South and its offering of …
- (PLX AI) – Sonova to increase presence in US market: Acquisition of leading audiological care network.
- Sonova to acquire Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 million
- Alpaca's network of clinics in the US Northeast, Midwest and South and its offering of state-of-the-art hearing health services is highly complementary to Sonova's existing store footprint in the country
- Alpaca is expected to contribute annual revenues of around USD 120 million (CHF 110 million) and achieve an EBITDA margin (adjusted for transaction and integration costs) in the high teens
- Sonova expects the transaction to make a positive contribution to the earnings per share from financial year 2022/23 onwards
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0