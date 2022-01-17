BW Offshore Subsidiary Secures 1 GW Offshore Floating Wind Acreage in Scotland
(PLX AI) – BW Offshore subsidiary BW Ideol secures close to 1 GW of offshore floating wind acreage in ScotWind leasing round.BW Ideol is part of the Floating Energy Allyance together with BayWa and Elicio
