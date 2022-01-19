checkAd

Richemont Q3 Sales Beat Consensus Expectations

(PLX AI) – Richemont says it had strong Q3 sales, up by 32% at constant exchange rates.Q3 sales EUR 5,658 million vs. estimate EUR 4,924 millionStrongest performance from the Americas and Europe, rebalancing regional sales mix

  • (PLX AI) – Richemont says it had strong Q3 sales, up by 32% at constant exchange rates.
  • Q3 sales EUR 5,658 million vs. estimate EUR 4,924 million
  • Strongest performance from the Americas and Europe, rebalancing regional sales mix
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
19.01.2022, 07:04  |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Richemont Q3 Sales Beat Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – Richemont says it had strong Q3 sales, up by 32% at constant exchange rates.Q3 sales EUR 5,658 million vs. estimate EUR 4,924 millionStrongest performance from the Americas and Europe, rebalancing regional sales mix

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Volkswagen Plans Joint Venture with Bosch for Battery Equipment Solution by End of 2022
Leoni Investigated by German Federal Cartel Office
ASML Q4 Net Income EUR 1,774 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,520 Million
Aker Offshore Wind Sinks 14% as Brokers Downgrade After Scotland Failure
Siemens Mobility to Manufacture 50 Locomotives to DB
Hochtief Says CIMIC's CPB Selected for $100 Million Contract
Daimler Truck Reports 2021 Sales of 455,000 Vehicles, up 20%
ExxonMobil Aims for Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Titel
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
Ørsted Buys 45% of Liquid Wind's FlagshipONE E-methanol Project in Sweden
Sonova Buys Alpaca Audiology for USD 310 Million
CureVac CTO Fotin-Mleczek Resigns
Stadler Rail Gets 504 Tram-Train Contract for EUR 4 Billion
Volkswagen Plans Joint Venture with Bosch for Battery Equipment Solution by End of 2022
SAP to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 1 Billion in 2022
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Nel Gets Hydrogen Fueling Stations Order Worth Over USD 6 Million
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Maersk Buys LF Logistics for USD 3.6 Billion in Cash
Norwegian Air Sells London Gatwick Slots
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO