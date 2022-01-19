Richemont Q3 Sales Beat Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – Richemont says it had strong Q3 sales, up by 32% at constant exchange rates.Q3 sales EUR 5,658 million vs. estimate EUR 4,924 millionStrongest performance from the Americas and Europe, rebalancing regional sales mix (PLX AI) – Richemont says it had strong Q3 sales, up by 32% at constant exchange rates.

Q3 sales EUR 5,658 million vs. estimate EUR 4,924 million

Strongest performance from the Americas and Europe, rebalancing regional sales mix Wertpapier

CIE Financiere Richemont Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 19.01.2022, 07:04

