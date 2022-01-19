checkAd

Siemens Gamesa Says ITC Confirms Its Technology Doesn't Infringe Patent

(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa says ITC confirms Siemens Gamesa technology does not infringe on third-party intellectual rights.Siemens Gamesa welcomes the final determination by the International Trade Commission (ITC) on January 18, 2022, rejecting all …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa says ITC confirms Siemens Gamesa technology does not infringe on third-party intellectual rights.
  • Siemens Gamesa welcomes the final determination by the International Trade Commission (ITC) on January 18, 2022, rejecting all of GE´s claims against the company in regard to GE’s so-called Zero Voltage Ride Through Patent.
  • While the ITC did rule in favor of a limited infringement on GE’s claims in regard to the so-called Low Voltage Ride Through Patent, it targets only full converter wind turbines running pre-2021 versions of software, which Siemens Gamesa no longer sells or imports, the company said
  • The ITC expressly found turbines running later versions of software did not infringe the ‘985 patent, Siemens Gamesa said


