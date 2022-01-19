Siemens Gamesa Says ITC Confirms Its Technology Doesn't Infringe Patent (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa says ITC confirms Siemens Gamesa technology does not infringe on third-party intellectual rights.Siemens Gamesa welcomes the final determination by the International Trade Commission (ITC) on January 18, 2022, rejecting all … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa says ITC confirms Siemens Gamesa technology does not infringe on third-party intellectual rights.

Siemens Gamesa welcomes the final determination by the International Trade Commission (ITC) on January 18, 2022, rejecting all of GE´s claims against the company in regard to GE’s so-called Zero Voltage Ride Through Patent.

While the ITC did rule in favor of a limited infringement on GE’s claims in regard to the so-called Low Voltage Ride Through Patent, it targets only full converter wind turbines running pre-2021 versions of software, which Siemens Gamesa no longer sells or imports, the company said

The ITC expressly found turbines running later versions of software did not infringe the ‘985 patent, Siemens Gamesa said



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 19.01.2022, 09:45

