Daimler Truck, NextEra, BlackRock in U.S. Public Charging Infrastructure Joint Venture for $650 Million (PLX AI) â€“ Daimler Truck announces Joint Venture for public charging infrastructure in the U.S.Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Renewable Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to lay the foundation for a … (PLX AI) â€“ Daimler Truck announces Joint Venture for public charging infrastructure in the U.S.

Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Renewable Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to lay the foundation for a proposed joint venture (JV) to design, develop, install and operate a nationwide, high-performance charging network for medium- and heavy-duty battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the U.S.

With the goal of accelerating the rollout of carbon-neutral freight transportation, start of operations for the future JV is planned for 2022

Initial funding is expected to be comprised of approximately $650 million divided equally among the three parties



Daimler Truck Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 31.01.2022, 22:42

