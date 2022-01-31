Daimler Truck, NextEra, BlackRock in U.S. Public Charging Infrastructure Joint Venture for $650 Million
(PLX AI) â€“ Daimler Truck announces Joint Venture for public charging infrastructure in the U.S.Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Renewable Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to lay the foundation for a …
- Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Renewable Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to lay the foundation for a proposed joint venture (JV) to design, develop, install and operate a nationwide, high-performance charging network for medium- and heavy-duty battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the U.S.
- With the goal of accelerating the rollout of carbon-neutral freight transportation, start of operations for the future JV is planned for 2022
- Initial funding is expected to be comprised of approximately $650 million divided equally among the three parties
