Daimler Truck, NextEra, BlackRock in U.S. Public Charging Infrastructure Joint Venture for $650 Million

  • (PLX AI) â€“ Daimler Truck announces Joint Venture for public charging infrastructure in the U.S.
  • Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Renewable Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to lay the foundation for a proposed joint venture (JV) to design, develop, install and operate a nationwide, high-performance charging network for medium- and heavy-duty battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the U.S.
  • With the goal of accelerating the rollout of carbon-neutral freight transportation, start of operations for the future JV is planned for 2022
  • Initial funding is expected to be comprised of approximately $650 million divided equally among the three parties


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
31.01.2022, 22:42  |  47   |   |   

