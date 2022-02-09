checkAd

SCA Promotes Ewertz to CFO

(PLX AI) – SCA appoints Andreas Ewertz as its new CFO.Ewertz has worked at SCA since 2017, responsible for investor relations and served as head of business control for business areas Publication Paper and PulpEwertz replaces current CFO, Toby …

  • (PLX AI) – SCA appoints Andreas Ewertz as its new CFO.
  • Ewertz has worked at SCA since 2017, responsible for investor relations and served as head of business control for business areas Publication Paper and Pulp
  • Ewertz replaces current CFO, Toby Lawton, who is leaving his position for personal reasons
