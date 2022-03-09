Philip Morris Suspends Investments in Russia, Plans to Scale Down Manufacturing
- (PLX AI) – Philip Morris International suspends investment and plans to scale down manufacturing operations in Russia.
- Suspension including all new product launches and commercial, innovation, and manufacturing investments
- Will continue to pay the salaries of Russian employees
