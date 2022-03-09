checkAd

CrowdStrike Q4 Revenue, Profit Beat Expectations; Q1 Guidance Ahead of Consensus

(PLX AI) – CrowdStrike Q4 revenue USD 431 million vs. estimate USD 411 million.Q4 adjusted net income USD 70.4 million vs. estimate USD 48 millionOutlook Q1 revenue USD 458.9-465.4 million; consensus USD 441 millionOutlook Q1 adjusted net income USD …

  • (PLX AI) – CrowdStrike Q4 revenue USD 431 million vs. estimate USD 411 million.
  • Q4 adjusted net income USD 70.4 million vs. estimate USD 48 million
  • Outlook Q1 revenue USD 458.9-465.4 million; consensus USD 441 million
  • Outlook Q1 adjusted net income USD 52-56.7 million; consensus USD 40 million
  • Outlook Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.22-0.24
  • CFO sees strong momentum heading into fiscal year 2023
