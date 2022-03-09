CrowdStrike Q4 Revenue, Profit Beat Expectations; Q1 Guidance Ahead of Consensus
- (PLX AI) – CrowdStrike Q4 revenue USD 431 million vs. estimate USD 411 million.
- Q4 adjusted net income USD 70.4 million vs. estimate USD 48 million
- Outlook Q1 revenue USD 458.9-465.4 million; consensus USD 441 million
- Outlook Q1 adjusted net income USD 52-56.7 million; consensus USD 40 million
- Outlook Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.22-0.24
- CFO sees strong momentum heading into fiscal year 2023
