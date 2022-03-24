(PLX AI) – Aker Horizons shares gained 12% after the company said Mitsui would invest EUR 575 million in the Mainstream Renewable Power company.The investment gives Mitsui a 27.5% stake in Mainstream, which values the company at EUR 2.1 billionThis …

Aker Horizons Soars 12% as Mitsui Joins MRP at Strong Valuation, Analysts Say

