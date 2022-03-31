Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
(PLX AI) –Fashionette Outlook FY revenue growth 16-21%.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 5-7.5 million vs. consensus EUR 9.1 million2021 FY revenue was EUR 134 million, with adj. EBITDA EUR 4.4 millionSees inflationary environment putting additional …
