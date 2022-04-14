Citigroup Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Fees, Higher Rates
(PLX AI) – Citigroup Q1 net income USD 4,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,100 million.Q1 EPS USD 2.02 vs. estimate USD 1.1Q1 revenue USD 19,200 million vs. estimate USD 18,150 millionFee growth, trade loans and cross-border transactions — buoyed by …
- (PLX AI) – Citigroup Q1 net income USD 4,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,100 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 2.02 vs. estimate USD 1.1
- Q1 revenue USD 19,200 million vs. estimate USD 18,150 million
- Fee growth, trade loans and cross-border transactions — buoyed by higher rates — led to year over year revenue growth of 18% in Treasury and Trade Solutions
- CEO says the current macro backdrop impacted Investment Banking as we saw a contraction in capital market activity
- Says this remains a key area of investment
