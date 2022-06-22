checkAd

Schouw Agrees with Ahlstrom Capital to Merge GPV and Enics

(PLX AI) – Schouw & Co. agrees with Ahlstrom Capital to create European electronics giant in merger of GPV and Enics. Schouw & Co. will hold 80% of the combined entity in return for payment of an amount of EUR 60 million, while Ahlstrom will hold …

  • (PLX AI) – Schouw & Co. agrees with Ahlstrom Capital to create European electronics giant in merger of GPV and Enics.
  • Schouw & Co. will hold 80% of the combined entity in return for payment of an amount of EUR 60 million, while Ahlstrom will hold 20%
  • Based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5x, the indicative enterprise value of the combined company is DKK 4.2 billion
  • The new holding company will be domiciled in Vejle, Denmark, and GPV CEO Bo Lybæk will lead the integration of the two businesses into the new combined company
