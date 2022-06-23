Kojamo Buys 942 Rental Apartments in Finnish Growth Centers
- (PLX AI) – Kojamo agrees to acquire 942 apartments in Finnish growth centers.
- Of the apartments, 461 are located in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, 191 in Turku, and 290 in Jyväskylä
- The parties have agreed that the transaction price will not be disclosed
- If completed, the transaction will increase Kojamo’s total revenue for 2022 by approximately EUR 4 million
- The tenancy agreements for the properties will remain in effect unchanged
