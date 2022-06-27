checkAd

Hexagon Gains Over 3% as CEO Moves Into Chairman Role, COO Takes Over

(PLX AI) – Hexagon shares gained more than 3% after CEO Ola Rollén is set to move up to the Chairman role. Paolo Guglielmini to be appointed new President and CEO for HexagonGuglielmini is currently Hexagon’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and …

  • (PLX AI) – Hexagon shares gained more than 3% after CEO Ola Rollén is set to move up to the Chairman role.
  • Paolo Guglielmini to be appointed new President and CEO for Hexagon
  • Guglielmini is currently Hexagon’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence (MI) division
  • A long-awaited succession is finally happening, and this is the best possible solution, analysts at Carnegie said
  • This ensures a smooth succession and unchanged strategic direction for the company, the analysts said
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Hexagon Gains Over 3% as CEO Moves Into Chairman Role, COO Takes Over (PLX AI) – Hexagon shares gained more than 3% after CEO Ola Rollén is set to move up to the Chairman role. Paolo Guglielmini to be appointed new President and CEO for HexagonGuglielmini is currently Hexagon’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex Raises EUR 139.2 Million from Acciona in Capital Increase
Prosus FY Revenue $35.6 Billion
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Vestas Sets Up Digital Solutions Function; Elevates Development Function to Executive Management
Lundbeck Seen Rising After Positive Rexulti Phase 3 Results in Alzheimer's agitation, Analysts Say
Hexagon Names COO Guglielmini New CEO
Eurazeo Enters Exclusive Talks to Invest in Sevetys
Andritz Gets Batt Forming Equipment Order in China.
Husqvarna, Electrolux Jump 4% as SEB Prefers Them Among Swedish Consumer Discretionary
Hexagon Gains Over 3% as CEO Moves Into Chairman Role, COO Takes Over
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Nordex Q1 Earnings Worse Than Expected, but Sees Improving Prices
Norwegian Air Finalizes Agrement to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
Schouw Agrees with Ahlstrom Capital to Merge GPV and Enics
NKT to Sell Photonics Unit for EUR 205 Million
Kellogg to Split Into 3 Independent Public Companies by Spin-Off to Shareholders
NCAB Buys Kestrel in the UK for SEK 103 Million
Titel
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order for Over EUR 3 Million
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Konecranes Names Anders Svensson New CEO
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023