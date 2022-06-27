Hexagon Gains Over 3% as CEO Moves Into Chairman Role, COO Takes Over
(PLX AI) – Hexagon shares gained more than 3% after CEO Ola Rollén is set to move up to the Chairman role. Paolo Guglielmini to be appointed new President and CEO for HexagonGuglielmini is currently Hexagon’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and …
- A long-awaited succession is finally happening, and this is the best possible solution, analysts at Carnegie said
- This ensures a smooth succession and unchanged strategic direction for the company, the analysts said
