Saab Receives SEK 7.3 Billion Order for 2 GlobalEye Aircraft for Sweden
(PLX AI) – Saab Receives Order for Two GlobalEye for Sweden.Saab order value is approximately SEK 7.3 billion The contract also includes options that enable FMV to order up to two additional GlobalEye
- Saab order value is approximately SEK 7.3 billion
- The contract also includes options that enable FMV to order up to two additional GlobalEye
