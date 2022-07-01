Andritz Bought Italy's Bonetti Group, with Annual Revenue EUR 20 Million
(PLX AI) – Andritz acquires Bonetti Group, Italy.Bonetti is a well-recognized brand in the global paper machine market with around 150 employeesHas annual revenue of approximately 25 million euros and operates five production facilities
- (PLX AI) – Andritz acquires Bonetti Group, Italy.
- Bonetti is a well-recognized brand in the global paper machine market with around 150 employees
- Has annual revenue of approximately 25 million euros and operates five production facilities
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0