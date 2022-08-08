NVIDIA Reports Much Lower Q2 Revenue, Margins Than Previously Forecast
- (PLX AI) – NVIDIA Q2 gross margin 43.7% vs. initial forecast 65.1%
- Q2 revenue USD 6,700 million vs. initial forecast USD 8,100 million
- Says shortfall relative to the May revenue outlook of $8.10 billion was primarily attributable to lower sell-in of Gaming products reflecting a reduction in channel partner sales likely due to macroeconomic headwinds
- In addition to reducing sell-in, the company implemented pricing programs with channel partners to reflect challenging market conditions that are expected to persist into the third quarter, company says
