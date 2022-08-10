checkAd

Vestas Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus, but Guidance Unchanged as ASP Rises 22%

(PLX AI) – Vestas Q2 revenue EUR 3,305 million vs. estimate EUR 3,546 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -182 million vs. estimate EUR -145 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin -5.5% vs. estimate -4.1%Vestas wind turbine orders amounted to 2,153 MW in the …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas Q2 revenue EUR 3,305 million vs. estimate EUR 3,546 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -182 million vs. estimate EUR -145 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin -5.5% vs. estimate -4.1%
  • Vestas wind turbine orders amounted to 2,153 MW in the quarter
  • Vestas Full-year guidance maintained
  • Says Service revenue grew 12.5 percent year-on-year, but was negatively impacted by one-offs related to a few projects in specific geographical areas
  • Average selling price on onshore wind turbines of EUR 0.96m/MW, a 22 percent increase year-on-year
  • ASP consensus was for EUR 0.92m/MW
  • Says sustained price increases show we maintain the discipline to protect value creation and pave the way towards our profitability target


