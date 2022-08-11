checkAd

Ørsted Raises Outlook on Higher Bioenergy & Onshore Earnings

(PLX AI) – Ørsted Q2 EBITDA DKK 3,615 million vs. estimate DKK 5,085 million (may not compare). Q2 ROCE 14.8%Q2 free cash flow DKK -3,750 millionOutlook FY investments DKK 43,000-47,000 million, up by DKK 5,000 million vs. previous guidanceOutlook …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted Q2 EBITDA DKK 3,615 million vs. estimate DKK 5,085 million (may not compare).
  • Q2 ROCE 14.8%
  • Q2 free cash flow DKK -3,750 million
  • Outlook FY investments DKK 43,000-47,000 million, up by DKK 5,000 million vs. previous guidance
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA DKK 20,000-22,000 million, up by DKK 1,000 million vs. previous guidance
  • The increase is primarily due to higher earnings in Bioenergy & Other and in Onshore
  • EBITDA guidance does not include earnings from new partnerships during the year, i.e. it excludes the gain from the 50 % farm-down of Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Q1 2022 and the upcoming farm-down of Hornsea 2
  • CEO says the EU and the US have presented very ambitious plans to accelerate the build-out of renewable energy, which ensures a strong platform for continued growth within the development of renewable energy


So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 112,75, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  96   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Ørsted Raises Outlook on Higher Bioenergy & Onshore Earnings (PLX AI) – Ørsted Q2 EBITDA DKK 3,615 million vs. estimate DKK 5,085 million (may not compare). Q2 ROCE 14.8%Q2 free cash flow DKK -3,750 millionOutlook FY investments DKK 43,000-47,000 million, up by DKK 5,000 million vs. previous guidanceOutlook …

Nachrichten des Autors
Nel Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; EBITDA Loss Rises
198 Leser
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 76 Million
127 Leser
Daimler Truck Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Beat Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
124 Leser
Evotec Half Year Gross Margin 18.8%
117 Leser
Disney Q3 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Expectations; Disney+ Paid Subscribers 152.1 Million
117 Leser
Vestas Rises 1.5% as Strong Pricing Outweighs Sales Weakness
100 Leser
PREVIEW: Novozymes May Raise Outlook in Q2 Earnings Report, Analysts Say
100 Leser
Ørsted Raises Outlook on Higher Bioenergy & Onshore Earnings
95 Leser
Bilfinger Q2 Earnings in Line with Expectations; Outlook Unchanged
94 Leser
ISS Raises 2022 outlook After Posting 8% Organic Growth in Q2
75 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1054 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
556 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
523 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
464 Leser
NVIDIA Reports Much Lower Q2 Revenue, Margins Than Previously Forecast
304 Leser
Rheinmetall Cuts Organic Growth Forecast on Automotive Concerns
252 Leser
Deutsche Post Q2 Earnings Significantly Better Than Expected
220 Leser
Deutsche Post Q2 EBIT EUR 2,300 Million vs. Estimate EUR 2,080 Million
202 Leser
Micron Technology Says Q4 Revenue May Come In Below Low End of Guidance Range
199 Leser
Nel Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; EBITDA Loss Rises
198 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1054 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
606 Leser
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
588 Leser
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
583 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
556 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
523 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
464 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
398 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
377 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
374 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2606 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1345 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1340 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1336 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser