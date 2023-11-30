LR Global Holding Bond 10.712% till 02/25 Soars as LR Group Reports Major Sales & Earnings Growth in 9M 2023
LR Group has reported a remarkable surge in sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2023, nearly matching the previous year's figures. The successful launch of Mind Master Gold and an upward revision of the FY 2023 sales forecast underscore this growth.
- LR Group achieved significant sales and earnings growth in 9M 2023
- Q3 2023 sales of EUR 64.7 million almost on par with the previous year
- Q3 2023 normalized EBITDA of EUR 7.8 million significantly higher than the previous year
- 9M 2023 sales increased to EUR 205.6 million and normalized EBITDA to EUR 25.4 million
- Successful launch of Mind Master Gold
- FY 2023 sales forecast raised to EUR 275 million to EUR 280 million; EBITDA forecast specified to EUR 28 million to EUR 32 million
The price of LR Global Holding Unternehmensanleihe 10,712 % bis 02/25 at the time of the news was 98,25EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
+2,88 %
+2,29 %
+1,55 %
+7,26 %
ISIN:NO0010894850WKN:A3H3FM
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 45 | 0 |