LR Global Holding Bond 10.712% till 02/25 Soars as LR Group Reports Major Sales & Earnings Growth in 9M 2023

The price of LR Global Holding Unternehmensanleihe 10,712 % bis 02/25 at the time of the news was 98,25EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

LR Group has reported a remarkable surge in sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2023, nearly matching the previous year's figures. The successful launch of Mind Master Gold and an upward revision of the FY 2023 sales forecast underscore this growth.

