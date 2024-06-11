    checkAd

    Berlin (ots) - In a new report, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and
    Development found that Germany was a world-class environment for AI and pointed
    out room for further development and growth.

    The OECD study "Artificial Intelligence Review of Germany" praised Europe's
    largest economy for showing "vision" and "leadership" in becoming one of the
    first countries to adopt a national AI strategy back in 2018.

    "Initiatives implemented as part of the national AI strategy laid the foundation
    for Germany to emerge as a global leader in AI research," the report stated.

    The study lauded Germany's success in attracting skilled AI professionals to the
    country and in linking AI with climate protection. It highlighted Germany's
    unique research landscape.

    "Germany is poised to be a global leader in AI and environmental sustainability,
    given its well-funded initiatives, world-leading researchers and innovative
    companies," the report found. "AI can help accelerate decarbonization in energy,
    transport, industry and agriculture."

    The study also pointed out that German companies' interest in and usage of AI
    was on the rise. It also underscored areas where AI could be increasingly
    deployed, including the public sector and healthcare.

    There are more than 40 national and regional state programs to assist AI firms,
    particularly SMEs, according to the German Foreign Office. The German national
    government will invest at least EUR1.6 billion in AI by 2025. The data platform
    Statista projects annual growth in the sector to average 28,64 percent in the
    years to come.

    "The OECD report confirms that Germany is going to be at the heart of the
    further global AI development, making the country an attractive business
    location for companies working in the field," says Germany Trade & Invest CEO
    Robert Hermann. "It's no accident that the AI companies Aleph Alpha, DeepL and
    Helsing were among the German-based unicorns minted in 2023."

    Hermann adds: "At the same time, the study also makes it clear that there is
    plenty of room in the sector for international companies to come to Germany and
    achieve success. And because of Germany's strict data privacy standards, firms
    can be confident that solutions developed here will be compatible with standards
    around the world."

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

