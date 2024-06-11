Berlin (ots) - In a new report, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and

Development found that Germany was a world-class environment for AI and pointed

out room for further development and growth.



The OECD study "Artificial Intelligence Review of Germany" praised Europe's

largest economy for showing "vision" and "leadership" in becoming one of the

first countries to adopt a national AI strategy back in 2018.





"Initiatives implemented as part of the national AI strategy laid the foundationfor Germany to emerge as a global leader in AI research," the report stated.The study lauded Germany's success in attracting skilled AI professionals to thecountry and in linking AI with climate protection. It highlighted Germany'sunique research landscape."Germany is poised to be a global leader in AI and environmental sustainability,given its well-funded initiatives, world-leading researchers and innovativecompanies," the report found. "AI can help accelerate decarbonization in energy,transport, industry and agriculture."The study also pointed out that German companies' interest in and usage of AIwas on the rise. It also underscored areas where AI could be increasinglydeployed, including the public sector and healthcare.There are more than 40 national and regional state programs to assist AI firms,particularly SMEs, according to the German Foreign Office. The German nationalgovernment will invest at least EUR1.6 billion in AI by 2025. The data platformStatista projects annual growth in the sector to average 28,64 percent in theyears to come."The OECD report confirms that Germany is going to be at the heart of thefurther global AI development, making the country an attractive businesslocation for companies working in the field," says Germany Trade & Invest CEORobert Hermann. "It's no accident that the AI companies Aleph Alpha, DeepL andHelsing were among the German-based unicorns minted in 2023."Hermann adds: "At the same time, the study also makes it clear that there isplenty of room in the sector for international companies to come to Germany andachieve success. And because of Germany's strict data privacy standards, firmscan be confident that solutions developed here will be compatible with standardsaround the world."Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for internationalbusiness promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and ClimateAction. It helps international companies do business in Germany and Germancompanies do business abroad.Contact:Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications ManagerGermany Trade & InvestFriedrichstrasse 6010117 Berlin, Germanymailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de+49 1796873724Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5799164OTS: Germany Trade & Invest