Formycon AG Boosts 2024 Fiscal Year Outlook
Formycon AG has significantly boosted its 2024 fiscal year outlook, doubling its At-Equity result forecast and narrowing its adjusted EBITDA range, thanks to promising half-year figures and progress in EU approvals.
- Formycon AG has raised its guidance for the 2024 fiscal year based on preliminary half-year figures.
- The company now expects an At-Equity result of approximately €20.0 million for 2024, up from the previously anticipated €10.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA guidance has been revised from a range of -€15.0 million to -€5.0 million to a new range of -€5.0 million to €5.0 million.
- Working capital as of June 30, 2024, is reported at €63.0 million, with an adjusted forecast range of €35.0 million to €45.0 million.
- The European approval process for the Stelara biosimilar candidate FYB202 has progressed positively, leading to an earlier expected EU approval.
- Formycon AG will publish its half-year report for 2024 on August 13, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Formycon is on 13.08.2024.
The price of Formycon at the time of the news was 50,05EUR and was up +11,10 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,70 % since publication.
-0,61 %
+0,92 %
-10,94 %
+14,34 %
-28,67 %
-8,12 %
+63,08 %
+650,76 %
+456,31 %
ISIN:DE000A1EWVY8WKN:A1EWVY
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte