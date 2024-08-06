Formycon AG Boosts 2024 Fiscal Year Outlook

Formycon AG has raised its guidance for the 2024 fiscal year based on preliminary half-year figures.

The company now expects an At-Equity result of approximately €20.0 million for 2024, up from the previously anticipated €10.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance has been revised from a range of -€15.0 million to -€5.0 million to a new range of -€5.0 million to €5.0 million.

Working capital as of June 30, 2024, is reported at €63.0 million, with an adjusted forecast range of €35.0 million to €45.0 million.

The European approval process for the Stelara biosimilar candidate FYB202 has progressed positively, leading to an earlier expected EU approval.

Formycon AG will publish its half-year report for 2024 on August 13, 2024.

The price of Formycon at the time of the news was 50,05EUR and was up +11,10 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,70 % since publication.






