Speculation Drives PNE AG Share Price Decline: Our Perspective
PNE AG's recent share price drop, attributed to market speculation, contrasts with its steady operational progress. CEO Per Hornung Pedersen reassures investors, affirming the company's robust 2024 EBITDA forecast.
Foto: PNE AG
- PNE AG's share price has fallen significantly in recent trading days, which the company attributes to speculation.
- CEO Per Hornung Pedersen states there is no fundamental reason for the share price decline, as the company's operational development is on schedule.
- PNE AG confirms its guidance of an EBITDA of 40 to 50 million euros for the 2024 fiscal year and is confident in achieving this target.
- The PNE Group is an experienced project developer in onshore and offshore wind farms, included in the SDAX and TecDAX indices.
- The company focuses on wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide, covering all project planning phases and offering services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants.
- PNE Group also provides solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies and is a sought-after partner in the industry.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at PNE is on 07.11.2024.
The price of PNE at the time of the news was 12,360EUR and was up +2,23 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,420EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,49 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.924,87PKT (-0,15 %).
