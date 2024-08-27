VIB Vermoegen AG Reports Robust H1 2024 with Numerous Transactions

Funds from operations increased by 7% to EUR 40 million.

Gross rental income decreased to EUR 41.1 million due to asset sales.

Vacancy rate is 2.7%, indicating high real estate quality.

Numerous transactions have driven the diversification strategy forward.

Forecast for 2024: Gross rental income of EUR 85-89 million and funds from operations of EUR 74-78 million.

Real estate portfolio includes 156 properties with a total usable space of 2.25 million m².

The price of VIB Vermoegen at the time of the news was 7,0500EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,42 % since publication.





