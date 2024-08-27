    checkAd
    VIB Vermoegen AG Reports Robust H1 2024 with Numerous Transactions

    In a dynamic year marked by strategic asset sales and robust transactions, our funds from operations surged by 7% to EUR 40 million, while maintaining a low vacancy rate of 2.7%, reflecting high-quality real estate.

    • Funds from operations increased by 7% to EUR 40 million.
    • Gross rental income decreased to EUR 41.1 million due to asset sales.
    • Vacancy rate is 2.7%, indicating high real estate quality.
    • Numerous transactions have driven the diversification strategy forward.
    • Forecast for 2024: Gross rental income of EUR 85-89 million and funds from operations of EUR 74-78 million.
    • Real estate portfolio includes 156 properties with a total usable space of 2.25 million m².

    The price of VIB Vermoegen at the time of the news was 7,0500EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,42 % since publication.


    VIB Vermoegen

    ISIN:DE000A2YPDD0WKN:A2YPDD





